Rick’s Toybox packs 900 toys for children in Israel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local synagogue’s rooms are filled with boxes of blankets, clothing, and hand-made toys going to Israel for children and families affected by war.

Rick’s Toybox teamed up with Chabad of the Bay Area to offer aid to children affected by Israel-Hamas war. This past Sunday, a community donation drive collected blankets, coats and other new cold-weather items for families.

The first shipment will include 900 toy cars made by Rick Brunner and his volunteers, the same number of cars Rick’s Toybox sent to children in Ukraine last year.

The synagogue hopes to collect more clothing and blankets before Hanukkah as they pray for an end to the fighting. Rick’s Toybox, which is a non-profit organization, is looking for monetary donations to help cover the shipping costs.

Donations of blankets, clothing and handmade toys collected by Rick's Toybox and Chabad of the Bay Area (Rick Brunner)

