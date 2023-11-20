Rick’s Toybox packs 900 toys for children in Israel

The local toymaker’s rooms are filled with boxes of blankets, clothing and toy cars
Rick’s Toybox helping children impacted by war
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local synagogue’s rooms are filled with boxes of blankets, clothing, and hand-made toys going to Israel for children and families affected by war.

Rick’s Toybox teamed up with Chabad of the Bay Area to offer aid to children affected by Israel-Hamas war. This past Sunday, a community donation drive collected blankets, coats and other new cold-weather items for families.

The first shipment will include 900 toy cars made by Rick Brunner and his volunteers, the same number of cars Rick’s Toybox sent to children in Ukraine last year.

The synagogue hopes to collect more clothing and blankets before Hanukkah as they pray for an end to the fighting. Rick’s Toybox, which is a non-profit organization, is looking for monetary donations to help cover the shipping costs.

Donations of blankets, clothing and handmade toys collected by Rick's Toybox and Chabad of the...
Donations of blankets, clothing and handmade toys collected by Rick's Toybox and Chabad of the Bay Area(Rick Brunner)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe

Latest News

William Bowers pleaded guilty to one federal charge of possession of child pornography
Convicted sex offender in Appleton sentenced to 15 years for child pornography
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe
Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Fox Crossing police looking for man after Lego theft