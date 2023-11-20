Packers sign RBs Patrick Taylor and James Robinson, release S Dallin Leavitt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One day after running backs Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson were carted off the field with injuries, the Packers sign two familiar faces to help that position.

The team signed former Packers RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster off the Patriots practice squad and James Robinson to the practice squad.

Green Bay also released special teamer Dallin Leavitt, who had two costly penalties in the opening kickoff Sunday against the Chargers.

The timeline for Jones is not clear yet, but after the game he said it is not an ACL injury. He was supposed to get an MRI on that knee Monday. The team does not think it is long term.

Jones was helped off the field in the second quarter after a two-yard run. A few plays later, Wilson went down with a shoulder injury. Packers players said they got the 23-20 win over L.A. for those guys.

Green Bay now turns the page for a short week with Detroit on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.