Packers sign RBs Patrick Taylor and James Robinson, release S Dallin Leavitt

Patrick Taylor at training camp vying for the Packers final running back spot.
Patrick Taylor at training camp vying for the Packers final running back spot.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One day after running backs Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson were carted off the field with injuries, the Packers sign two familiar faces to help that position.

The team signed former Packers RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster off the Patriots practice squad and James Robinson to the practice squad.

Green Bay also released special teamer Dallin Leavitt, who had two costly penalties in the opening kickoff Sunday against the Chargers.

The timeline for Jones is not clear yet, but after the game he said it is not an ACL injury. He was supposed to get an MRI on that knee Monday. The team does not think it is long term.

Jones was helped off the field in the second quarter after a two-yard run. A few plays later, Wilson went down with a shoulder injury. Packers players said they got the 23-20 win over L.A. for those guys.

Green Bay now turns the page for a short week with Detroit on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe

Latest News

Jordan Love threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career as the progressing...
On the Clock: Packers progressing, knock off Chargers
Jordan Love threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career as the progressing...
On the Clock: Packers progressing, knock off Chargers at home
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrates his second half touchdown catch...
Packers shake off the season’s trends, shock the Chargers with 4th quarter comeback
In this Sept. 5, 2019 file photo Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the...
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn’t played since 2021, retiring as a Packer