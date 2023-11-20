Outagamie County mentoring in need of more mentor volunteers

Outagamie County is looking for volunteers for their mentoring program.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County is looking for volunteers for their mentoring program.

Volunteers like Mike Day, who was recently recognized by Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks as the mentor of the month. Mike has been part of the program now for 14 years. But the county needs more like him, both male and female.

To explain more, Kayla Yernesek, Mentoring Program Coordinator, explains in the video above.

