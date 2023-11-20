Last-minute hunting sales help small sporting goods shops

We talk with workers at The Reel Shot in Appleton about what hunters are looking for and the shortage of some ammunition
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Local sports shops are seeing a boost in business during gun deer season. There were a lot of last-minute sales before people hit the road for deer camp, things they noticed while packing a bag.

“Some last-minute hunt issues. So, lost range finder. Broke this. Bumped my scope. So, stuff like that. Emergency moments,” Andrew Puckett, firearms manager at The Reel Shot in Appleton, said.

The store gets seasonal upticks in sales, and there’s been a surge in foot traffic for months now since bow season started in September.

Puckett says he sold about 20 guns leading up to opening day. He also says the frequency hasn’t been the same after a jump in gun sales during the pandemic.

Right now ammunition is the top seller, and some shelves could be empty depending on where you shop. Puckett says there have been a high number of corporate mergers, takeovers, and buyouts leading to a supply-and-demand issue.

He said ammunition is easier to come by now compared to the last few years but it’s not back to normal.

“The big thing is that the prices are still crazy. So I have some guys going, ‘Why is no one ordering these slugs that I use anymore when they used to be available everywhere?’ Well they’re still available, but the price is 2 to 3 times higher,” Puckett said.

Puckett said he’s ordering the most popular calibers every day to keep up with the demand.

