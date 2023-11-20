Ice skating returns to Titletown’s Hy-Vee Plaza

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice skating is back at Titletown!

Skating rink hours, admission and rental prices are available at titletown.com/visit/skating. Visitors are reminded that everyone using the rink must complete a waiver and waivers may be completed ahead of time at titletown.com/waivers. Season passes for ice skating on Hy-Vee Plaza are available for purchase in-person only at the Admissions building.

In addition to skating on Hy-Vee Plaza, Ariens Hill will be open in the coming weeks as soon as sustained weather conditions are favorable for making snow. This year’s tubing hours and admission prices will be available soon, with information at titletown.com/visit/tubing.

All activities are subject to change depending on weather. Up-to-date information about activities and programming is shared through Titletown’s social media platforms.

