Green Bay Metro Fire Department Wreath Program starts this week

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths at its stations this week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths at its stations this week.

It’s part of the department’s annual wreath program, which aims to bring awareness to house fires. The wreaths will be hung initially with all green lights.

For every residential fire the department responds to this holiday season, one of the lights will be changed to red. Every year the fire department says it responds to an average of seven of these during the holidays, mostly caused by cooking accidents.

“Not only just locally but nationwide, cooking related fires are one of the most common causes,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Public Information Officer with Green Bay Metro Fire. “If this can be, you know, the year that we start off with zero and end with zero that would be great.”

To stay safe in the kitchen this holiday season fire officials recommend checking your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors before you start cooking, staying in the kitchen while using your stove top, and use turkey fryers outdoors not on a deck or in a garage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe

Latest News

Derrick Young Jr. and Tyana Putzlocker
Mother sentenced in toddler’s fentanyl death
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths at its stations this week.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Wreath Program starts this week
Ripon Police Department squad car
Two arrested after attempted homicide in Ripon, including victim
Ripon police say a man who was stabbed and beaten and the man accused of trying to kill him are...
Two arrested after attempted homicide in Ripon, including victim