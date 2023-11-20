Green Bay Metro Fire Department Wreath Program starts this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths at its stations this week.

It’s part of the department’s annual wreath program, which aims to bring awareness to house fires. The wreaths will be hung initially with all green lights.

For every residential fire the department responds to this holiday season, one of the lights will be changed to red. Every year the fire department says it responds to an average of seven of these during the holidays, mostly caused by cooking accidents.

“Not only just locally but nationwide, cooking related fires are one of the most common causes,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Public Information Officer with Green Bay Metro Fire. “If this can be, you know, the year that we start off with zero and end with zero that would be great.”

To stay safe in the kitchen this holiday season fire officials recommend checking your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors before you start cooking, staying in the kitchen while using your stove top, and use turkey fryers outdoors not on a deck or in a garage.

