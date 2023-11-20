Fox Crossing police looking for man after Lego theft
Police say the man in security photos might have information about the theft
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Crossing Police Department investigating a retail theft is asking for help to find a man seen in security photos.
The photos are labeled “Lego theft.”
The man, wearing a blue #17 jersey and gray baseball cap, “may have some information on the matter,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post Monday. He also appears to have tattoos on both arms in photos with his sleeves rolled up.
No additional information about the theft was available when Action 2 News contacted the police department Monday morning.
Police want to hear from anyone with information that might help their investigation.
Call Officer Texeira at the non-emergency number at (920) 720-7109.
