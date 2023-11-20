Fox Crossing police looking for man after Lego theft

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Crossing Police Department investigating a retail theft is asking for help to find a man seen in security photos.

The photos are labeled “Lego theft.”

The man, wearing a blue #17 jersey and gray baseball cap, “may have some information on the matter,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post Monday. He also appears to have tattoos on both arms in photos with his sleeves rolled up.

No additional information about the theft was available when Action 2 News contacted the police department Monday morning.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that might help their investigation.

Call Officer Texeira at the non-emergency number at (920) 720-7109.

