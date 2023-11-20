Fox Crossing police looking for man after Lego theft

Police say the man in security photos might have information about the theft
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft(Fox Crossing Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Crossing Police Department investigating a retail theft is asking for help to find a man seen in security photos.

The photos are labeled “Lego theft.”

The man, wearing a blue #17 jersey and gray baseball cap, “may have some information on the matter,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post Monday. He also appears to have tattoos on both arms in photos with his sleeves rolled up.

No additional information about the theft was available when Action 2 News contacted the police department Monday morning.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that might help their investigation.

Call Officer Texeira at the non-emergency number at (920) 720-7109.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
UPDATE: House fire in Lawrence out, everyone safe

Latest News

Purchasing firearms at The Reel Shot in Appleton
Last-minute hunting sales help small sporting goods shops
Whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have caused dozens of cases of salmonella infection.
Cantaloupe, pineapple sold in Wisconsin linked to salmonella outbreak
Purchasing firearms at The Reel Shot in Appleton
Hunting sales boost smaller sporting goods stores
Pre-cut fruit was sold at Aldi
Wisconsin cantaloupe, pineapple linked to national salmonella outbreak