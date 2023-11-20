Flu spreads ahead of holiday travel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving holiday travel might be top of mind for you this week. Think about what you might be bringing with you, or back with you.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows seasonal flu cases are up 3.5% as of the Monday before Thanksgiving.

The CDC reports flu-like activity is notably high in New Mexico, Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico.

Overall, outpatient visits for flu-like illness are lower than they were at this time last year but higher than the previous four seasons.

On the other hand, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down. Last year after Thanksgiving, COVID hospitalizations went up after Thanksgiving after a lull.

Just a few weeks ago, the First Alert Safety Desk talked about how some major airports are testing for 30 bacteria and viruses, looking to stay ahead of outbreaks. The TSA is testing for illnesses including COVID variants, flu, and RSV.

