Flu spreads ahead of holiday travel

COVID-19 cases are down
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving holiday travel might be top of mind for you this week. Think about what you might be bringing with you, or back with you.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows seasonal flu cases are up 3.5% as of the Monday before Thanksgiving.

The CDC reports flu-like activity is notably high in New Mexico, Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico.

Overall, outpatient visits for flu-like illness are lower than they were at this time last year but higher than the previous four seasons.

On the other hand, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down. Last year after Thanksgiving, COVID hospitalizations went up after Thanksgiving after a lull.

Just a few weeks ago, the First Alert Safety Desk talked about how some major airports are testing for 30 bacteria and viruses, looking to stay ahead of outbreaks. The TSA is testing for illnesses including COVID variants, flu, and RSV.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
UPDATE: House fire in Lawrence out, everyone safe

Latest News

ARCHIVO - El logo de la compañía Amazon marca la fachada de un edificio, el 18 de marzo de...
Amazon removes 7 brands of eye drops after FDA warning
Tammy Heiting's mission is educating others about the cancer that took her father too soon
Local woman promotes pancreatic cancer awareness. Her father died weeks after diagnosis
sugar sweetener generic
FTC concerned about social media posts for sweeteners
FDA approved the Simple 2 home test kit for chlamydia and gonorrhea
FDA approves home test kits for STDs