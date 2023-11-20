EAA AirVenture dates set for next four years

Visitors' planes parked during EAA AirVenture (file image)
Visitors' planes parked during EAA AirVenture (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Book your vacations now. EAA confirmed the dates of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh for the next four years.

  • 2024: Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28
  • 2025: Monday, July 21- Sunday, July 27
  • 2026: Monday, July 20-Sunday, July 26
  • 2027: Monday, July 26-Sunday, August 1

EAA CEO and chairman Jack J. Pelton wrote, “As the aviation community looks at EAA AirVenture as one of its highlights each year, we wanted to announce the dates for the next several years so people can plan for their trips to Oshkosh.”

“We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized,” he added.

EAA AirVenture started in the 1950s as a fly-in convention for members of the Experimental Aircraft Association. It’s grown since then to become a premier showcase for antique aircraft and cutting-edge technology, military aircraft and homebuilt flyers.

It turns Wittman Regional Airport into busiest airport in the world temporarily.

Last summer’s EAA AirVenture set an attendance record with 677,000 people. More than 10,000 aircraft flew into Wittman and surrounding airports.

