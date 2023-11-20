Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield

BROWN COUNTY (Wis.) – The young woman who was killed after a deer crashed through the windshield of the SUV she was riding in was publicly identified Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Paulette Benites, of Sturgeon Bay, was a passenger in the Ford Expedition that crashed in a wooded area Saturday night.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old Wilder Benites-Arcibia, also of Sturgeon Bay. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Green Bay hospital.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 on the 5800-block of State Highway 57/Sturgeon Bay Rd. in the area of Gravel Pit Rd. near New Franken.

Investigators believe a deer crashed through the windshield, causing the driver to lose control. He crossed the southbound lanes and went off the road.

Rescuers found the man badly hurt. He said an 18-year-old passenger was still trapped. He wasn’t able to pinpoint the crash location. Rescuers found the SUV on its side about 60 feet from the road.

The crash is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

