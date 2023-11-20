Convicted sex offender in Appleton sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

William Bowers pleaded guilty to one federal charge of possession of child pornography
William Bowers pleaded guilty to one federal charge of possession of child pornography(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man convicted of possession of child pornography will serve the next 15 years in federal prison and the rest of his life under supervision.

William Bowers, 42, was a registered sex offender, convicted in 1999 of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Waukesha County. He spent 20 years in state prison, and shortly after his release Bowers was reported to probation and parole agents for sexually suggestive websites bookmarked on his computer.

Federal prosecutors say an investigation immediately found “numerous illicit websites and social media applications in violation of the terms of his state supervision,” and a further search of his electronic devices found images of child sexual abuse. Bowers pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography this year, after years of legal proceedings and medical evaluations.

U.S. Judge William Griesbach said 180 months of imprisonment was a fair and just sentence given the serious nature of the crime and Bowers’ history.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe

Latest News

Donations of blankets, clothing and handmade toys collected by Rick's Toybox and Chabad of the...
Rick’s Toybox packs 900 toys for children in Israel
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe
Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Fox Crossing police looking for man after Lego theft