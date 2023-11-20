CLOUDS TODAY... LATE-NIGHT SHOWERS & WET SNOWFLAKES

Our recent blue skies are looking more gray today. Clouds will thicken and lower ahead of our next weathermaker. This storm system will bring us some showers heading into tomorrow morning... But for now, we’ll stay dry today, as high pressure temporarily holds back any rain. Around this high pressure system, we have a brisk east wind. Our temperatures are seasonably cool, with highs in the 40s.

Showers will arrive late tonight and will last through Tuesday morning. It may be cold enough to have wet snowflakes mixed in at times. Our temperatures will stay above freezing, so most of the wet snow will melt on contact. We’re only getting a glancing blow from this storm, so most of the light rain and wet roads will be SOUTHEAST of Green Bay. The showers will be gone Tuesday afternoon, as some sun returns.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow evening for the Appleton Christmas Parade. Temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 30s, but a brisk northeast wind will drop wind chills into the upper 20s. Those temperatures are reasonable for this time of year, so most folks will feel the warmth of the holiday spirit, if they’ve got their coats, hats and gloves on.

Beyond that, our forecast looks mainly dry... That’s good news for any regional holiday travel. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, it is going to turn colder. Highs this week will fall from the 40s, down into the 30s. There might be a chance of light snow heading our way Sunday night, but this far out, it’s far from certain... Keep informed in the days ahead!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/N 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Late-night showers, mixed with wet snow. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Early showers with wet flakes. Cloudy, then some afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. Brisk again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 37

