On the Clock: Packers progressing, knock off Chargers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career as the progressing Packers knocked off the Chargers at home. The best panel in the business is back to break down the latest victory over Los Angeles in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

What’s the best sign of progress for the young Packers squad?

Young guys in the secondary stepping up without Alexander and Ford

Who will be the Packers running backs next week after injuries to Aaron Jones and Emmanuel Wilson?

Keys to getting a win in Detroit on Thanksgiving

The Packers rotation at left tackle

