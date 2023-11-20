On the Clock: Packers progressing, knock off Chargers

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career as the progressing Packers knocked off the Chargers at home. The best panel in the business is back to break down the latest victory over Los Angeles in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • What’s the best sign of progress for the young Packers squad?
  • Young guys in the secondary stepping up without Alexander and Ford
  • Who will be the Packers running backs next week after injuries to Aaron Jones and Emmanuel Wilson?
  • Keys to getting a win in Detroit on Thanksgiving
  • The Packers rotation at left tackle

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
18-year-old dies after car hits deer
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area

Latest News

Jordan Love threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career as the progressing...
On the Clock: Packers progressing, knock off Chargers at home
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrates his second half touchdown catch...
Packers shake off the season’s trends, shock the Chargers with 4th quarter comeback
In this Sept. 5, 2019 file photo Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the...
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn’t played since 2021, retiring as a Packer
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Love, Herbert face off in meeting of former first round picks