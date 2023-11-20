Cantaloupe, pineapple sold in Wisconsin linked to salmonella outbreak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Take a look inside your fridge. People are getting sick from pre-cut cantaloupe and pineapple sold in Wisconsin.

The pre-cut fruit was sold at Aldi. Look for fruit with best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

This is tied to a recent cantaloupe recall involving whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging.

According to the CDC’s page dedicated to this recent salmonella outbreak, four people in Wisconsin reported getting sick so far. Across the country, illnesses are reported in 15 states. Over 40 people reported getting sick and there are 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials say most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after eating food with the bacteria.

Aldi is offering a refund if you bring the fruit to the store.

