3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Leftover news

It’s not even Thanksgiving, and Brad is already serving leftovers.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, and Brad is already serving leftovers.

Today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes is full of news that happened this past weekend or even longer ago, including:

  • Saturday’s second attempt to launch the world’s largest rocket went a little better than the first, but the result was the same: It blew up.
  • NASA’s astronauts lost an expensive bag of tools during a space walk, and you can see it orbiting the Earth with a pair of binoculars. Brad will talk about your next opportunities to see it.

