SEASONAL DAY FOR PACKERS GAME, RAIN & SNOW CHANCE TUESDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY! The Green Bay Packers are facing the Los Angeles Chargers at noon and the weather couldn’t be better for the game. High pressure is over Lake Superior keeping Wisconsin sunny and cool. Winds will be coming in from the northeast between 5-10 mph causing the temperatures to cool down slightly to the mid to upper 40s for Sunday. By nightfall, temperatures will cool down to the lower 30s but it will be cloudy later in the night as the next weathermaker approaches.

Our next weathermaker has begun to form over Oklahoma. This system is expected to track into the Ohio River Valley by Tuesday and merge with a cold front from Canada. These two systems will create chances of rain, wintry mix, and even snow showers throughout Tuesday. The southern part of the area will see more rain and wintry mix while the Northwoods down to Waupaca area will see more snow chances. The accumulation will be light and minimal if any fall so traveling should be fine.

By the time Thanksgiving comes around, it’s going to be much colder with highs barely surpassing the freezing point. This trend will continue into Black Friday and next weekend so bundle up!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal & calm. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, then clouds increase late. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered chances of rain and snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny and cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and even colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Chance of flurries, partly sunny. HIGH: 32

