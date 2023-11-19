Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade brings seasonal cheer through the streets

Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade took place this morning, celebrating the holiday season through the streets of downtown Green Bay.

The parade began at 10 a.m. on Jefferson Street, passing the WBAY News studios and the Brown County courthouse. The route also went through Cherry and Washington streets.

Frank and Amy of Let Me Be Frank Productions performed festive tunes in front of the courthouse starting at 9 a.m., and the Preble High School Marching Band took part in the musical accompaniment.

While it was a mild morning, those who went also had a chance to visit a number of warming shelters along the route.

