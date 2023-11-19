No injuries, extensive damage in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt during a multi-family house fire at 102 East Second Street in Fond du Lac.

However, firefighters say there was extensive damage to the home.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 19.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they could see heavy fire showing from the rear of the house.

Everyone who lived there had safely evacuated.

The fire was quickly put out, but not before major damage to the back of the home.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families and individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says crews will be out canvassing the neighborhood Monday, handing out fire safety information.

