Mr. Ed’s Place shares in the joy of deer hunt season

Mr. Ed's Place in Wild Rose is the place to be during deer season
By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILD ROSE, Wis. (WBAY) - As the sun came up, thousands of hunters made their way into the woods Saturday for the opening day of the gun deer season.

Some brought friends, and others took their kids to mark an occasion that many call a tradition.

“It’s part of that culture of deer season.” Said retired game warden Dave Algrem. “And it’s what the hunters appreciated. They had fun when they shot their deer. Then they had more fun when they came back and got to tell everybody the story.”

We checked out one place for hunting registration that opened back up after 8 years.

Here in Wild Rose, Mr. Ed’s Place is one of the places to be for hunters to get their registration and a chance for them to show off their game

“Just a minute ago we had a young lady with the first deer she ever shot, with her dad,” Algrem said. “I mean it doesn’t get any better. They get to come here and tell their story.”

Action 2 News got the chance to hear that young lady’s story.

“I was sitting with my dad in the blind and he said, ‘I think it’s time for a snack.’ so he grabs his bag, shifts it, turns his head, and goes ‘Oh my gosh right there.’” Said Jessi Domurat, the lucky hunter. “It was very quick. He saw us and stopped. And we thought if we don’t go fast he’s gonna be gone. So I grabbed the gun, got it out the blind, and down he went.”

This experience is one that Jessi won’t forget. She told us she couldn’t stop shaking and now she has buck fever. She even showed off the shell of the bullet that took down the game.

While you can register for your deer harvest online, registration stations like Ed’s also provide an opportunity to test for chronic wasting disease.

