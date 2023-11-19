Kimberly craft fair benefits Children’s Giving Tree

Kimberly craft fair benefits Children's Giving Tree
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A special craft fair took place in the Fox Valley on Sunday to help out families in need, as they head into the holiday season.

The event at Tanner’s in Kimberly was held as a benefit for the Children’s Giving Tree, which helps out families who are struggling financially or have kids battling cancer. All the money raised will help buy food, clothes, and toys to ensure no one goes without on Christmas morning.

Those who showed up today were able to shop at a variety of vendors, and for the kids, there were face-painting opportunities and a chance to visit with Santa.

Organizers behind the charity say it’s a passion they hope to never give up.

“I’ll never let this go.” Said Bonnie Manske, the president of Children’s Giving Tree. “Vicki and I, we want to pass it on and someday be as big as Make-A-Wish.”

All the profits from today’s event will go towards gift cards that will be given to families in need.

