CHANCE OF A MIX TUESDAY MORNING, PRETTY QUIET OVERALL FOR THANKSGIVING WEEK

The big Thanksgiving travel week is finally here and I’m happy to say that there won’t be too many problems for our region this year. We can all be thankful for that, right? Temperatures will cool down into the 30s for the long holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving Travel Outlook (WBAY)

Tonight... mainly clear during the evening with increasing clouds late. Lows will range from the mid 20s (NORTH) to the mid 30s (SOUTH). Patchy frost could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways overnight so be alert if you happen to encounter it.

Clouds thicken Monday but I think we’re going to remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 40s remain on track, which is close to the average of 41°.

Next Weather Maker (WBAY)

Our next weather maker will spread a little light rain and/or snow into our area Tuesday morning. The highest odds of precipitation look to be southeast of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Any wintry weather appears limited at this time. If snow were to occur, the majority of our model guidance suggest only minor amounts and limit impacts.

Snow Potential Tuesday AM (WBAY)

Dry northwest flow sets up for the rest of the week and the long holiday weekend. This pattern is going to allow for cooler air but continued quiet and dry conditions. Highs in the 30s are likely for most of us Thursday through Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s. A bit cooler than average but nothing we can’t handle.

7 Day Forecast (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E 3-7 MPH

MONDAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear evening. Increasing clouds late. Chilly. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow mix possible in the morning. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. Good travel weather. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Seasonably chilly. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

BLACK FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 35

