CHANCE OF A MIX TUESDAY MORNING, PRETTY QUIET OVERALL FOR THANKSGIVING WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The big Thanksgiving travel week is finally here and I’m happy to say that there won’t be too many problems for our region this year. We can all be thankful for that, right? Temperatures will cool down into the 30s for the long holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook(WBAY)

Tonight... mainly clear during the evening with increasing clouds late. Lows will range from the mid 20s (NORTH) to the mid 30s (SOUTH). Patchy frost could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways overnight so be alert if you happen to encounter it.

Clouds thicken Monday but I think we’re going to remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 40s remain on track, which is close to the average of 41°.

Next Weather Maker
Next Weather Maker(WBAY)

Our next weather maker will spread a little light rain and/or snow into our area Tuesday morning. The highest odds of precipitation look to be southeast of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Any wintry weather appears limited at this time. If snow were to occur, the majority of our model guidance suggest only minor amounts and limit impacts.

Snow Potential Tuesday AM
Snow Potential Tuesday AM(WBAY)

Dry northwest flow sets up for the rest of the week and the long holiday weekend. This pattern is going to allow for cooler air but continued quiet and dry conditions. Highs in the 30s are likely for most of us Thursday through Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s. A bit cooler than average but nothing we can’t handle.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBAY)

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E 3-7 MPH

MONDAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear evening. Increasing clouds late. Chilly. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow mix possible in the morning. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. Good travel weather. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Seasonably chilly. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

BLACK FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Vehicle Crash
18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County
Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area

Latest News

WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 11.19.23
First Alert Weather
SEASONAL DAY FOR PACKERS GAME, RAIN & SNOW CHANCE TUESDAY
First Alert Weather
SUNNY SUNDAY ON THE WAY, COOLER BY THANKSGIVING
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 11.18.23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 11.18.23