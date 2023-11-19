Antetokounmpo scores 40 as Bucks top Mavericks 132-125

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 132-125. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and Damian Lillard added 27 for the Milwaukee Bucks, who extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo was averaging 41.3 points in his last three games before being held to 16 Friday night in Charlotte. Against the Mavericks, he connected on 18 of 26 shots including a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 while Luka Doncic added 35 for Dallas (9-4).

Milwaukee trailed 109-99 with 9:04 left in the game before going on a 13-4 run, including seven from Antetokounmpo to get back within a point with 5:17 remaining.

The Bucks caught a break when Donicic missed a pair of free throws that would have given Dallas some breathing room. Antetokounmpo followed by sinking a pair from the line that put Milwaukee up 114-113 while Lillard connected on all three of his free throw attempts after being fouled by Irving to push the Bucks’ lead to four with 4:34 remaining.

The Mavericks got within 127-125 on Irving’s three-point play with 1:26 left, but Pat Connaughton hit a 3-pointer 21 seconds later and Dallas couldn’t recover.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Sunday, vs. Sacramento

Bucks: Monday, at Washington.

