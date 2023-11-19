5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Taking extra care about scam calls
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin woman said yes on a call that was two scams in one
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Deputies arrest suspect after vehicle chase circles Fond du Lac County house several times
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade brings seasonal cheer through the streets
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade