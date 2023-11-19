18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County

BROWN CO. (Wis.) – Brown County deputies say deadly crash happened Saturday night near New Franken. Around 8:24 PM, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, New Franken Fire Department, and County Rescue were called to the 5800 block of STH 57/Sturgeon Bay Rd. They found a 54-year-old man, badly hurt and unable to pinpoint the crash site, except to say it was deep in the woods. He mentioned an 18-year-old passenger still trapped in the vehicle.

The search led to a crash site north of the roadway near 5872 Sturgeon Bay Rd. Authorities say the 18-year-old passenger was found dead in the vehicle. The injured man was taken to a Green Bay hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the pair’s 2010 Ford Expedition, traveling north on STH 57, hit a deer. The deer crashed through the windshield into the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV crossed the southbound lanes, went off the road, and hit a tree, resting on its side about 60 feet from the road.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor. The names of those involved are being withheld until families are informed.

