18-year-old killed after vehicle hits deer in Brown County

Vehicle Crash
Vehicle Crash(KTTC)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO. (Wis.) – Brown County deputies say deadly crash happened Saturday night near New Franken. Around 8:24 PM, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, New Franken Fire Department, and County Rescue were called to the 5800 block of STH 57/Sturgeon Bay Rd. They found a 54-year-old man, badly hurt and unable to pinpoint the crash site, except to say it was deep in the woods. He mentioned an 18-year-old passenger still trapped in the vehicle.

The search led to a crash site north of the roadway near 5872 Sturgeon Bay Rd. Authorities say the 18-year-old passenger was found dead in the vehicle. The injured man was taken to a Green Bay hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the pair’s 2010 Ford Expedition, traveling north on STH 57, hit a deer. The deer crashed through the windshield into the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV crossed the southbound lanes, went off the road, and hit a tree, resting on its side about 60 feet from the road.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor. The names of those involved are being withheld until families are informed.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Deputies arrest suspect after vehicle chase circles Fond du Lac County house several times
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Deputies arrest suspect after vehicle chase circles Fond du Lac County house several times
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Fond du Lac deputies chase suspect around a house before arrest
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade brings seasonal cheer through the streets
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade