Warming shelters available around Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County officials want to remind everyone that, as the colder weather begins to set in, there are several places where you can take shelter from the extreme weather.

Warming shelters include the Menasha, Omro, Oshkosh, and Neenah public libraries. Those are open during their established business hours.

Officials say more warming shelters could be opened on an as-needed basis. It’s recommended that you check on others who have been outside for long periods, and call 911 if you see anyone experiencing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

For more information, you can go to the Winnebago County website.

