TRENDING COLDER THROUGH THE EXTENDED FORECAST

The Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season begins at dawn! As the sun comes up, we’ll be just below freezing, with temperatures rising into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Other than the lack of tracking snow, the biggest concern for many hunters will be the wind. A west-southwest wind will be around 10 mph at dawn, but gusts to 25 mph are expected by the late morning. We’re expecting less wind on Sunday.

The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. We’ll enjoy sunshine at the Green Bay Holiday Parade and Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game. However, it gets unsettled a couple days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday a potent storm system will pass to our east, but we’ll be close enough to see light rain mixing with wet snow. Highs will be in the mid 40s Sunday through Tuesday. But after the storm is gone, it’s going to turn even colder!! A blustery wind will knock high temperatures into the lower 30s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. We may also see our low temperatures slip below 20° for the first time this fall.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and crisp. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Cooler, with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Filtered sunshine. Clouds thicken late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Light showers mixing with wet snow. Breezy, with falling afternoon temperatures. HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Colder and blustery. Partly cloudy with some flakes NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. Cold and still blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 29

