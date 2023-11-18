SUNNY, WARM & BREEZY FOR GUN OPENER & PACKERS GAME

It’s gun opening season for Wisconsin and the weather couldn’t be better despite the fact most hunters prefer a light snow layer on the ground. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day then reach up to the lower 50s. It will be breezy though from the southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph by the afternoon. A weak low pressure system to the north is near a high pressure system to the south causing the increase in wind speeds. The winds will calm down by nightfall and turn to the northeast.

For the Packers vs. Chargers game, the sunshine will continue as high pressure stays over the upper Midwest. Temperatures will cool down slightly as winds change direction from the southwest to the northeast. Highs will be back to normal in the mid 40s with calmer winds.

Our next weathermaker will be two systems, one to the south in Texas and another in Canada. These two systems are predicted to merge over the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday giving us a chance for rain to the south and wintry mix to the north. The chances are LOW though due to lack of moisture. If any snow does form, it’ll be light and not accumulate much. By the time Thanksgiving arrives, its going to be much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: WNW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: All day sunshine, slightly warmer and breezy. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Clear night sky, seasonal and calmer. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal highs. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, late chance of showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow mix, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Cooling down, mostly sunny. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 32

