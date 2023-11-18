Submit your HUNTING photos!

Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you bag a nice buck on your hunt? Is it you or your kid’s first time deer hunting? Do you just want to share some fun memories of the hunt with family or friends?

Well, we want to see it! Submit your photos and they’ll be added to the slideshow below! There’s also a chance we’ll feature it on the news! Make sure to include who’s in the photo so we can properly credit you!

