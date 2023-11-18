Show off your PETS!

Jason, a rescue dog
Jason, a rescue dog(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re part of the family. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 59% of Wisconsin households have a pet: 33.6% share their love with at least one dog and 32.4% are ruled by at least one cat. And let’s not forget our birds, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, snakes, lizards, mice, and more!

So show off your pets. Do we need a reason?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Taking extra care about scam calls
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin woman said yes on a call that was two scams in one
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Police caught a suspect who was trapped inside a portable toilet on a golf course.
Golfers help police by trapping suspect in portable toilet

Latest News

Bay Beach Amusement Park
Submit your FESTIVALS, FAIRS and FUN!
Full moon
Submit your ASTRONOMY photos
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Submit your HUNTING photos!
Chilton North Pole Christmas Village
Chilton Christmas Village brings the North Pole to Wisconsin