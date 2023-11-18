Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat

An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a cougar but a house cat.(Pixabay | Tigard Public Works | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon officials say they have canceled a warning regarding a cougar in an area park that was issued on Thursday.

The animal was reportedly spotted by a woman who was in Cook Park in the Tigard area on Thursday,

City officials said the woman claimed to have seen the cougar around noon to the west of the soccer field.

The Public Works Department alerted Tigard police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agency.

Residents in the area were advised to keep an eye on their surroundings and keep their dogs on leashes.

On Friday, the wildlife agency clarified that the animal reported was not a cougar but a house cat.

The team said it was able to identify the animal seen in the area that day as a domestic cat after reviewing a video that was shared with them.

“The video is grainy, but the No. 1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin,” the department shared regarding the video. “Also, the fence is likely 6 feet which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height.”

Officials added, “That “cougar” spotted at Cook Park in Tigard yesterday? Turns out it was a house cat. This happens more than you think.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Brewers non-tender two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud...
Judge denies Trump’s request for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case