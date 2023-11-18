New nonstop flight to Newark out of Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton International Airport officials announce they will have a non-stop flight to Newark, New Jersey starting in May.

The Allegiant flight will be available during the summer and fall seasons, with fares as low as $59 per person. It will be the first non-stop flight offered to the northeast metropolitan area in the airport’s history. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the flight will be used for more than just Wisconsinites traveling out of state.

”It’s appropriate that this is going to be connecting New York because I know, of course, that we get the first-run shows, so this will be easier for the Broadway companies to send their actual Broadway actors straight here to Appleton.” said Nelson.

The flights will run on Mondays and Fridays starting on May 17th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.