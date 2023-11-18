MPD, UWPD keeps a close eye on neo-Nazi group walking through the city

(NBC15)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police officers monitored a neo-Nazi group that marched through downtown Madison on Saturday afternoon. Over 20 people in the group were wearing red and black and some were holding flags with swastikas.

University of Wisconsin-Madison police says when they were notified of the situation they sent out extra officers to patrol and monitor the area. The department received multiple phone calls from UW Madison parents about their student’s safety on campus.

As of 2:30 p.m., Madison Police Department says the group finished marching through the city.

Governor Tony Evers condemned the group in a press release Saturday afternoon.

“Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

In response to the neo-Nazi group Senator Tammy Baldwin said on X, “This has no place in Wisconsin.” She added, “At a time when we are seeing disturbing spikes in antisemitism, it is more important than ever to denounce this hate in no uncertain terms.”

The University of Wisconsin-Madison made a statement saying they are “strongly condemning the group’s presence and are providing support to the campus community.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin posted the university’s statement on X and added her thoughts on the neo-Nazi demonstration.

“I am horrified that a group of neo-Nazis marched on the State Capitol in Madison today.,” Chancellor Mnookin said. “Their presence in our city is utterly repugnant.”

UWPD will also continue to monitor the situation ahead of Saturday night’s Badger football game.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Taking extra care about scam calls
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin woman said yes on a call that was two scams in one
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Police caught a suspect who was trapped inside a portable toilet on a golf course.
Golfers help police by trapping suspect in portable toilet

Latest News

Update on Winnebago County crash
UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area
Fond du Lac County police chase
Deputies arrest suspect after vehicle chase circles Fond du Lac County house several times
Pembine deer camp
Generations of hunters at Pembine deer camp
Chilton North Pole Christmas Village
Chilton Christmas Village brings the North Pole to Wisconsin