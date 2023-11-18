Deputies arrest suspect after vehicle chase circles Fond du Lac County house several times

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Early Saturday morning, November 18, at 4:02 am, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-speed chase. The chase started on Interstate 41 near Hwy 67 in Dodge County and continued into Fond du Lac County. The suspect drove off the highway onto Hwy 67, then headed north on Cty K.

The State Patrol stopped chasing the suspect, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office kept looking. At 4:08 am, a Lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s car on Cty K and tried to stop it. However, the suspect did not stop and led the deputies on another chase. This time, the suspect drove west on Church Rd. in the Township of Eden, drove around a house several times, and finally stopped.

The driver was arrested and faces charges, including two counts of felony eluding, illegal drug possession, and resisting arrest. The chase with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office covered only 0.8 miles. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue EMS helped in this incident.

