Chilton Christmas Village brings the North Pole to Wisconsin

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s almost that time of year again and families from all around the world are coming to experience the holiday spirit.

At the North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton, you can find Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, different Christmas displays, and so much more. Troy Campbell and his wife Margret have been working on this for nearly 2 decades, and each year they look to make one new addition.

Many people have come and visited the village throughout the years. Troy told us more about what visitors mean to them.

“Children that came here would draw pictures and artwork, and then I would post them on the school.” Said Campbell. “Now, when they come here they go ‘Mom that’s what I did.’ cause we want to be a little more personal.”

You can stop by and see Santa and the displays in Chilton from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until Dec. 23rd. Admission is free, but you can schedule private showings, and the Campbells also accept donations.

You can also show support by buying from their gift shop. Visit The North Pole Christmas Village website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.