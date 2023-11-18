Bucks dominate Hornets behind 3-point barrage from Lillard, remain undefeated in tourney play

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 27 points, Malik Beasley added 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 37-point effort from LaMelo Ball to beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night and remain unbeaten in NBA In-Season Tournament play.

After missing last game with a calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds for the Bucks, who’ve won three straight. Beasley had six 3s and Lillard five as the Bucks went 22 of 45 from beyond the arc and outscored the Hornets 38-18 in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee’s victory sets up a key showdown on Nov. 28 in Miami against the Heat, the only other undefeated team in East Group B in what might determine who’ll advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

Both teams are 2-0 in tournament play.

Charlotte’s Miles Bridges looked strong in his first NBA action in 583 days, scoring 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting in 33 minutes. Bridges missed all of last season and served a 10-game suspension to start this year for his role in a domestic violence incident in 2022.

Bridges received an ovation when he checked into the game in the first quarter and an even louder cheer when he sank his first pullup jumper, helping the Hornets build a 13-point first half lead.

But the Bucks were able to take a 2-point lead into the locker room at halftime and began to pull away in the third quarter behind a driving one-handed dunk by Lillard and a corner 3 from Beasley off a feed from Antetokounmpo. A few minutes later Lillard hit a 3 and Pat Connaughton drilled a 3 from corner and the lead was at 14.

The Hornets cut the lead to six early in the fourth on a Bridges’ and-one, but the Bucks erupted from there and steadily built a 33-point lead behind a barrage of 3s.

Ball came within a point of matching his career high.

He wore a blue bandage to cover up an “LF” tattoo just below his left ear.

The tattoo violates NBA rules against exposing commercial logos on players’ bodies. The “LF” initials are short for LaFrance, which is the point guard’s middle name and his new clothing brand.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday night as part of a five-game homestand.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Amanda Baker caught a 12-point buck on opening morning in Outagamie County (2019 file image)
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Brewers non-tender two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff
FILE - New York Yankees' Jake Bauers runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during...
Brewers acquire veteran OF Jake Bauers from Yankees
In this Sept. 5, 2019 file photo Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the...
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn’t played since 2021, retiring as a Packer
Deer head from 1947
In Pembine, deer camp tradition spans generations