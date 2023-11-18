Brewers non-tender two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers have non-tendered two-time All-Star RHP Brandon Woodruff, the team announced Friday.

This makes him a free agent, marking the end of his time as a Brewer.

We have tendered contracts to Willy Adames, Jake Bauers, Tyrone Taylor, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, Devin Williams & Bryse Wilson.



We have non-tendered Rowdy Tellez, J.C. Mejía & Brandon Woodruff, making them free agents. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 18, 2023

Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and is expected to miss all of 2024. He was scheduled to make $11 million in arbitration.

So far in his 7-year career, Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 115 starts. He’s spent all of his career in Milwaukee.

The team also non-tendered 1B Rowdy Tellez and RHP J.C. Mejía.

The Brewers general manager Matt Arnold posted a statement on social media thanking Woodruff for his “class, kindness, heart, and toughness” during his 10 years with the team.

