Brewers non-tender two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers have non-tendered two-time All-Star RHP Brandon Woodruff, the team announced Friday.

This makes him a free agent, marking the end of his time as a Brewer.

Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and is expected to miss all of 2024. He was scheduled to make $11 million in arbitration.

So far in his 7-year career, Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 115 starts. He’s spent all of his career in Milwaukee.

The team also non-tendered 1B Rowdy Tellez and RHP J.C. Mejía.

The Brewers general manager Matt Arnold posted a statement on social media thanking Woodruff for his “class, kindness, heart, and toughness” during his 10 years with the team.

