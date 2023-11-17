Wrightstown football falls to Aquinas 32-13 in state championship game
The Tigers took a 13-0 lead in the first 5 minutes, but Aquinas took over from there
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown Tigers came up short in their football team’s first trip to state since 2011, falling to Aquinas 32-13 as the Blugolds complete a 3-pete.
Wrightstown started well, recovering a fumble on the very first play of the game. Aiden Humphries recovered the ball, and then scored the first touchdown moments later to make it 7-0.
QB Trevor Vande Hey they scored to make it 13-0 Wrightstown in the first quarter.
But Wrightstown could not keep that magic going, as Aquinas found its footing and rattled off 32 points en route to the WIAA Division 5 State Championship.
