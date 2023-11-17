UPDATE: Fatal ATV crash closes STH 91 and Knott Rd in Omro area

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a fatal ATV crash has closed STH 91 and Knott Rd near Oshkosh and Omro.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, first responders arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash and found that the driver of an ATV was dead after a crash with a pickup truck.

The road is still completely closed in this area, as the crash is still being cleaned up and investigated. Drivers are being asked to use James Rd to CTH K to CTH FF.

The ATV driver’s name is being withheld at this time. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.