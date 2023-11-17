TRENDING COLDER THROUGH THE EXTENDED FORECAST

After high temperatures Thursday were 20-25° warmer than normal for this time of year, we’ll be looking at a sharp temperature drop overnight and into Friday. Morning temperatures will still be a bit above average in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Highs will be limited to the lower half of the 40s with a northwest wind around 10 mph. While this may seem chilly, it’s actually normal for mid-November. We’ll see mostly sunny skies early, but a few more clouds should roll through by midday.

The more seasonable temperatures will be helpful to deer hunters, but with the mild temperatures there will only be a few spotty rain showers tonight... no hopes for any fresh tracking snow. The Wisconsin gun-deer hunt will begin with temperatures largely in the mid/upper 20s Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures will rise through the 30s during the morning with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will rise to near 50°. Sunny skies expected Sunday and all things considered it should be a decent afternoon for the Packers-Chargers game with temps in the mid 40s.

There’s a weathermaker that may affect travel conditions before Thanksgiving. It looks like we’ll have rain and wet roads Monday night and Tuesday. Towards the end of the storm, some wet snow might mix in. Slippery spots may be possible for those traveling to the north. However, there’s still some uncertainty on exactly how this weathermaker plays out, so keep informed in the days ahead. Once the storm is gone, our weather looks colder and blustery around Thanksgiving, with highs only around the freezing mark... possibly staying in the 20s for a few days.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Gusty winds. Cloudy skies. A few passing showers. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Colder, but not as windy. Early sunshine, then some midday clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers arriving at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers at times, with wet flakes late. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Northern flakes? HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

THANKSGIVING: Cold and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 29

