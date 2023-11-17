Singer prepares for the Frozen Tundra by singing national anthem in freezer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From the Festival Foods freezer to the Frozen Tundra.

Oshkosh native and singer/songwriter Franki Moscato is singing in a freezer to get ready to sing the national anthem at Lambeau Field.

The 21-year-old has sung there three times, but never in the freezing December temps!

“Once the teeth start chattering, you know it just doesn’t stop and so I was trying to figure out a way to prepare for those freezing conditions of the frozen tundra,” said Moscato.

Moscato will sing the national anthem before the December 17th game, when the Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

