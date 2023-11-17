Non-profit gifts a new pair of kicks to every student at Howe Elementary

Non-profit gifts a new pair of kicks to every student at Howe Elementary
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A California non-profit helped kids at Howe Elementary smile after gifting a pair of shoes to every student in the school.

Over 300 kids got a fresh pair of kicks to take home for free.

“Shoes That Fit” has provided more than 2.6 million new pairs of shoes. Organizers say new shoes help children living in poverty improve their self-esteem and confidence, and they can even help their behavior and school attendance

”No matter what school you go to, kids always kind of feel like looking at what other kids have and what they want, so having an opportunity to have that pair of shoes kind of alleviates some of those worries so they can really just focus on their learning.” said Amy Kallioinen, the principal of Howe Elementary.

In addition to the delivery, a U.S. venture company also donated over 100 pairs of new shoes to the school’s shoe closet, which students can use if they’re new or their shoes wear out.

