Milwaukee man convicted for 2021 Kaukauna murder

Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man has been convicted in a Kaukauna murder case from March of 2021.

29-year-old Dontae Payne pleaded no contest on Thursday to a felony count of second-degree intentional homicide. A charge of armed robbery was dismissed but read into the record. His sentencing is set for February.

In July, 31-year-old Tanya Stammer reached a similar deal and was sentenced last month to 23 years in prison.

The pair is accused of targeting Brian Porsche at a home on West Division Street. According to the criminal complaint, Payne shot Porsche and then worked with Stammer to make the scene look like a robbery.

Prosecutors say they tossed some of the victim’s personal belongings into Lake Winnebago.

