Memorial Tree lighting in Berlin honors lost loved ones

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season got underway tonight in Berlin with a tree lighting ceremony. The trees serve as a memorial for many people who have lost loved ones.

Hundreds of people gathered for the official flip of the switch at Nathan Strong Park. The event, which was launched 15 years ago with just a handful of trees, has since expanded to include more than 170 trees.

A majority of them serve as memorials. Many people decorate their sponsored tree with a loved one’s ornaments and include pictures of their family members, as well as other sentimental items.

“This whole park is so awesome in the fact that they do this for families who want to memorialize the people they loved so much.” Said Angie Poos, who sponsored a tree in honor of her parents. “Everybody comes out and pays their respects to all of their loved ones.”

if you want to check out the display, the trees will be lit up from dusk to dawn every day through January 5th.

