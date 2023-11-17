Luxemburg-Casco falls to Lodi 38-14 in first ever trip to state

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg-Casco football team fell to undefeated Lodi 38-14 in the Spartans’ first ever trip to state.

Luxemburg-Casco fell behind 14-0 early before an Andrew Klass score bit into the Lodi lead.

The Spartans would yield another first half touchdown, before Klass answered again. But after the locker room break, Luxemburg-Casco was held scoreless the rest of the way.

