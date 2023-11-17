IDEAL NOVEMBER WEEKEND FOR HUNTING, PARADES, & PACKERS GAME, SNOW CHANCE NEXT WEEK

It’s probably safe to say “goodbye” to temperatures in the 60s until next spring... Seasonably cold air has returned to northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s with a lighter northwest breeze. The skies will be mainly clear for the rest of Friday into nightfall.

The statewide gun-deer hunting season finally begins at dawn! As the sun comes up, we’ll be just below freezing, with temperatures rising into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Other than the lack of tracking snow, the biggest concern for many hunters will be the wind. A west-southwest wind gusting to 25 mph, may blow their scent through the woods. Hunters should plan ahead for a safe and successful weekend. For what it’s worth, we’re expecting less wind on Sunday.

The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. We’ll enjoy sunshine at the Green Bay Holiday Parade and Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game. However, it gets unsettled a couple days before Thanksgiving... On Tuesday we’ll see rain, then some wet snow as temperatures fall in the afternoon and evening. The snow may stick, especially on grassy surfaces. Roads will be wet, with perhaps some slick stretches late in the day. Exact details on this weathermaker are still up in the air, but it bears watching as it gets closer.

After the storm is gone, it’s going to turn cold and blustery. High temperatures will fall short of the freezing mark on Thanksgiving with a blustery west wind. At least that breeze will likely dry out the roads across the area for holiday travel.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Seasonably cool. Not as windy. Sunshine and passing clouds. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and crisp. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Cooler, with less wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Filtered sunshine. Clouds thicken late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Showers likely, then west snow late. Breezy, with falling afternoon temperatures. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Colder and blustery. Partly cloudy with some flakes NORTH. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. Cold and still blustery. HIGH: 27

