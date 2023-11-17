Hunters heading up north for annual deer hunt opener Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday marks the big day for hundreds of thousands of hunters in our state, the nine-day gun deer hunt season opener. Friday many hunters are stocking up on last-minute essentials as they head off to deer camp.

Over half a million hunters will take to the woods first thing Saturday morning.

Many of them make an annual pit stop at Maplewood Meats in Howard.

“We’ve been coming here every time. We stop here on our way up to Marinette. I learned about this place ten years ago. It’s our traditional spot to stop and get food on our way up,” said Mike Gawloski, from Pleasant Prairie.

They say they hunt for many reasons. For some, it’s to enjoy the peace and quiet nature offers or spend time with friends and family. For others their sights are set on a nice buck they’ve spotted on their trail cams. But what drives them all to this deer hunt is the tradition.

“I’ve been hunting since about 10 years old with my dad. This is now the third year in a row I haven’t been able to hunt with my dad, but we still keep the tradition alive,” said Austin Schirpke, from Weyauwega.

“We’re going to take the kids hunting and let them have some fun. Hopefully, they get their gear that’s the mission, this year it’s all about the kids,” said Scott Hausauer, from Algoma.

Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats says they’re grateful many hunters pay a visit before or after their trip.

“There are people who get to share stories with each other when they’re shopping here whether they’re dropping off wild game or picking up retail items, it’s more than the food itself, it’s the experience for sure,” said Brad Van Hemelryk, the Plant Manager at Maplewood Meats.

If you’re hunting this week, don’t forget to wear blaze orange or fluorescent pink, pack some snacks, and share some memories!

Be sure to send us pictures of your hunting trip at wbay.com/photos.

