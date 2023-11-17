Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay Police officer who hit suspect with squad car will resign

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Singer prepares for the Frozen Tundra by singing national anthem in freezer
Singer prepares for the Frozen Tundra by singing national anthem in freezer
Singer prepares for the Frozen Tundra by singing national anthem in freezer
Singer prepares for the Frozen Tundra by singing national anthem in freezer
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
Chuck Peterson is hunting at the Buckhorn Lodge deer camp in Pembine for the 57th year
Pembine deer camp holds lots of history, lots of stories