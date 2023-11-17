Flags to fly half-staff on anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Nov. 21 to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Tuesday will mark two years since Darrell Brooks plowed his SUV through the parade, hitting and killing several people.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered in recognition and remembrance of victims Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

“In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and have seen the kindness, strength, and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “As we observe this anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in their time of need. We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts. Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

Last year, a judge sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life terms for the rampage. A jury convicted Brooks of all 76 counts against him, including 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution and to a victims’ compensation fund.

