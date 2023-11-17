Deer camp tradition spans generations

PEMBINE, Wis. (WBAY) -Hunters gathered inside BuckHorn Lodge Friday, sharing memories spanning four generations.

“It means everything to us,” Camp Manager Chris Anklam said. “The camp was built in 1947 by my grandfather with a couple friends and close family members and we’ve been going strong ever since!”

This year eight people set up shop and made themselves comfortable brewing coffee and calling individual bunk beds.

“It’s just a lot of work but I enjoy doing it and fulfilling the tradition that my grandparents did, my father did,” Anklam told Action 2 News.

The cabin is filled with deer heads on the wall, including the first buck ever shot on property back in the 40′s.

“Every buck that’s ever been shot here at this camp is still here at this camp,” Anklam explained.

Chuck Peterson is at camp for the 57th time this year.

“The best memory is when I got the 10-pointer back in 1998 and of course you can see how many bucks we’ve got hanging on the wall here. I think there’s about 80 of them at least,” Peterson expressed while looking around the main room. “I can remember the buck coming up the hill and I can remember him getting in my shooting range and I can remember pulling and one shot.”

The name of the person who shot each deer is posted right alongside the antlers.

“I would say Northern Marinette County isn’t always known for their big bucks,” Anklam said. “But they’re all special to us.”

Peterson still remembered his first time walking through the front door.

“We had no showers back then but we did have a five gallon plastic bag and we tried to take a shower but each guy was allowed about one gallon of hot water... now we’ve got running water. We’ve got heat. It’s like the Hilton Lodge you might say!”

Anklam’s son, Max, is geared up to add his own trophy to the wall and take over as camp manager someday.

“I hope to carry it on past my generation.”

“I hope to carry it on past my generation.”

The cabin is filled with deer heads on the wall, including the first buck ever shot on property back in the 40′s.

“It means everything to us. It’s a family tradition”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.