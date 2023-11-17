CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin woman said yes on a scam call. What happens next?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We have a Consumer First Alert update to a story we brought you earlier this week about scammers finding new ways to trick people into saying “Yes.”

A Wisconsin woman tells Consumer First Alert she answered one of those phone calls.

“It sounded like it was disconnected, and I said, ‘Hello,’ then they come on and then it went out, and then it clicked back on. They said, ‘Can you hear me now?’ I let my guard down and I said yes, and then they hung up,” Linda from Janesville told us.

While scammers have been using this “Can you hear me now?” trick for a while, the BBB warns they could use any question to trick you into saying yes, such as:

“Did you receive your new Medicare card?”

“Did you shop recently at (insert name of popular retailer)?”

“Is this the best number to reach you if we get disconnected?”

“Is this [your name]?”

“Is this [your number],” as if they dialed the wrong number?

The Better Business Bureau says don’t answer any questions. Don’t say yes. Just hang up.

Use Caller ID to screen your calls.

If you were able to get a phone number, report it to the BBB’s ScamTracker.

Linda reported the scam to the Better Business Bureau. She’s following their advice to monitor her accounts.

There’s not a clear answer to how scammers are using this simple, one-word response. They might be recording it and could use it to authorize purchases or make changes to accounts.

