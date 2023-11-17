CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin woman said yes on a scam call. What happens next?

An update to a Consumer First Alert on an old scam and new twists
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We have a Consumer First Alert update to a story we brought you earlier this week about scammers finding new ways to trick people into saying “Yes.”

A Wisconsin woman tells Consumer First Alert she answered one of those phone calls.

“It sounded like it was disconnected, and I said, ‘Hello,’ then they come on and then it went out, and then it clicked back on. They said, ‘Can you hear me now?’ I let my guard down and I said yes, and then they hung up,” Linda from Janesville told us.

While scammers have been using this “Can you hear me now?” trick for a while, the BBB warns they could use any question to trick you into saying yes, such as:

  • “Did you receive your new Medicare card?”
  • “Did you shop recently at (insert name of popular retailer)?”
  • “Is this the best number to reach you if we get disconnected?”
  • “Is this [your name]?”
  • “Is this [your number],” as if they dialed the wrong number?

The Better Business Bureau says don’t answer any questions. Don’t say yes. Just hang up.

Use Caller ID to screen your calls.

If you were able to get a phone number, report it to the BBB’s ScamTracker.

Linda reported the scam to the Better Business Bureau. She’s following their advice to monitor her accounts.

There’s not a clear answer to how scammers are using this simple, one-word response. They might be recording it and could use it to authorize purchases or make changes to accounts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
Kiel Police shared this picture of girl missing her family
UPDATE: Kiel Police find family of lost little girl
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil
Friends of St. John Bosco hold candlelight vigil to pray for the school
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a...
Green Bay Police officer who hit suspect with squad car will resign

Latest News

2nd prayer vigil outside of GBCI
Advocate groups hold 2nd prayer vigil outside Green Bay Correctional Institution
Police surround home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton
UPDATE: Police presence around home on South Riverdale Drive in Appleton now clear
An update to a Consumer First Alert on an old scam and new twists
Scammers tricked Wisconsin woman into saying yes. Now what happens?
Long line of hunters enters Fleet Farm for its Orange Friday shopping
Hunters start the hunt for bargains